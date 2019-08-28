KCSO investigating homicide in Wasco

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wasco that left a man dead.

KCSO said at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday deputies got a call from the Emergency Communications Center advising that Kern County Firefighters were on scene of a medical call in the 2300 block of Camellia Street in Wasco.

While responding, firefighters discovered the patient was actually the victim of a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene and began investigating.

The victim, an adult male, died at the scene.

KCSO is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call KSCO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.