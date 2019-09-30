KCSO investigating death of woman in Kern River Valley

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a the death of a woman in the Kern River Valley.

KCSO said around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Piute Mountain Road for a victim of an assault.

When deputies arrived, fire and medical personnel were on scene performing life-saving measures on a female adult.

The woman died at the scene.

The investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.