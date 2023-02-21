BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspicious death after deputies responded to reports of a child not breathing Monday in the Wasco area.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence near Wasco for an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where the boy was pronounced dead, according to a release from KCSO.

Sheriff detectives said they are investigating the boy’s death as suspicious.

The Sheriff’s office said that additional information will be released at a later time.