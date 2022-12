BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield.

Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak Boulevard.

The coroner’s office says Celeste Imitates Dog, 45, of Bakersfield was transported to Kern Medical. She died at the hospital on Dec. 16.