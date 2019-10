The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The department said 25-year-old Miguel Angel Vega Tamayo was shot in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue at around 8:44 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the area and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to Kern Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

No suspects have been arrested in the case, according to KCSO.