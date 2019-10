TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who were killed in a car accident in Tehachapi on Sunday have been identified.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Fresno resident Karl Myles and 54-year-old Tracy resident Chloe Miller were killed after colliding with another vehicle on Highway 58 west of Dennison Road at around 12:55 a.m.

They both suffered severe injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.