MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in McFarland over the weekend.

The department said 58-year-old Emiliano Cerda Rico was found with several gunshot wounds in the 13000 block of S. Frontage Road on Saturday at around 9:09 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been announced with this case, which is still under investigation.