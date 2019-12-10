KCSO honors member who passed away last week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  The Kern County Sheriff’s Office honors a 20-year employee after passing last week. 

The sheriff’s office said KCSO support technician Vicky Erickson died on Dec. 1 and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

In memory of Erickson, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy framed her jacket Tuesday. KCSO’s Facebook page posted a photo of deputies holding Erickson’s jacket. 

In memory of SST Vicky Erickson, the POST Training Academy framed her jacket which will be displayed at the KCSO…

Posted by Kern County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The jacket will be displayed at the KCSO Regional Training Center where hundreds of officers will be reminded of Erickson’s two decades of loyal service to the Kern County community. 

Erickson’s services will be held Tuesday night at the St. Francis Assisi Church on H Street. A rosary ceremony and viewing will begin at 5 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News