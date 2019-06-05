KCSO gang unit shutting down due to recruitment, pay issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s gang unit is being shut down due to recruiting issues, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

He said the unit – which once had close to 20 members – was already down to three deputies and a senior deputy. Two of the deputies will be moved to the Violent Crime Task Force and one to a drug task force.

The sheriff said he has an “enormous problem” in recruiting and retaining people due to pay at KCSO being less than many other agencies in California. As the department gets smaller, he said he’ll probably have to eliminate other units.

In five years, Youngblood said, the department has lost 150 people to other agencies.

“This is not a good thing for us or for the county,” he said.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the decision to end the gang unit is unrelated to any action taken by the Board of Supervisors.

“After speaking with the sheriff today, I’ve confirmed that this is a budget neutral staffing change addressing other needs he has within his operations, while continuing his enforcement of gang related activity,” Alsop said.

And District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer released the following statement: