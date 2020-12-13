KCSO deputy shoots attempted murder suspect at bar in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deputy shot a man accused of trying to kill someone at the parking lot of a bar in East Bakersfield late Saturday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy patrolling Niles Street just before midnight saw a disturbance at Stella’s Sandtrap when a man shot a person in the parking lot. According to the department, the suspect entered a vehicle and the deputy followed.

The suspect tried turning onto Normandy Drive but crashed into a sign, a few blocks away from the bar, KCSO said.

The department said the suspect ran and the deputy continued to chase him on foot. The suspect was shot while the deputy attempted to take him into custody, but at this time the department has not reported what happened just before the shooting.

KCSO said the suspect was hit once and that he was taken to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition. The condition of the first shooting victim was not immediately available.

The department is asking any witnesses of the shooting to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.