KCSO, CHP investigating on Highway 58 near Tehachapi

An investigation was underway on Highway 58, just outside the city of Tehachapi.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol could be seen near a pickup truck on the right hand shoulder of the eastbound freeway, just west of the Tehachapi Boulevard exit.

A sign on the eastbound 58 warns drivers of an emergency scene and the right lane is blocked off in the area.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the response.

CHP’s Bishop division office confirmed patrol officers were in the area for an investigation, but directed 17 News to KCSO as the lead agency.

17 News reached out to KCSO but was not able to get in contact.

This story is developing and will be updated when the information becomes available.