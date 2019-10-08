KCSO arrests three in connection with recent string of robberies

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection with seven armed robberies that occurred over the past couple weeks.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall in connection with the robberies. In addition, 25-year-old Michael Angel Ramon is currently in custody in Los Angeles County for unrelated charges, but the department said charges will be filed for Ramon’s suspected involvement in the Kern County robberies.

The robberies took place between Sept. 21 and Oct. 3 at various stores, including Family Dollar, two Dollar Generals, N&H Market and the Super 99 Cent Store.

In each of the robberies, KCSO said the reported loss was cash from cash registers. It was determined all the robberies were committed by the same suspects. One suspect has yet to be arrested.

Anyone with information about these robberies is encouraged to call the department at 661-861-3110.