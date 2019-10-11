KCSO arrest nearly a dozen people in Wednesday operation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made nearly a dozen arrests in an Electronic Monitoring Program operation on Wednesday.

The department said deputies with EMP made seven warrant arrests, two felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrests and took three EMP fugitives into custody as part of the operation, which was held in partnership with the county Probation Department and Delano Police Department.

In the operation, deputies screened 17 locations, conducted six probation searches and seized 39 grams of suspected methamphetamine.