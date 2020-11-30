KCPH provides list of free COVID-19 testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department has provided a list of free COVID-19 testing sites this week.

Beginning today, anyone who gets a test done at one of the following locations are eligible to receive a $25 Visa gift card:

Wasco Library: 1102 7th Street, Wasco

Rosamond Library: 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond

Arvin Public Health Building: 204 S Hill, Arvin

Lamont Library: 8304 Segrue Road, Lamont

Kern Valley Hospital: 4308 Birch Street, Mountain Mesa

Good Samaritan Hospital: 901 Olive Drive, Bakersfield

In addition, there are four Public Health Nursing mobile testing sites this week, in partnership with the Kern County Latino Task Force, at the following locations:

Tuesday: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1015 Clinton Street in Delano from 12-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Bear Mountain Elementary School, 1501 Hood St. in Arvin from 12-4 p.m.

Thursday: Sierra Vista Elementary, 300 Franklin St. in Arvin from 12-4 p.m.

Saturday: Weedpatch Supermarket Parking Lot, 8101 Buena Vista Blvd. in Lamont from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KCPH said there are also two mobile testing sites available this week that have no gift card opportunity. They are as follows:

Friday: Greenfield Family Resource Center 5400 Monitor Street in Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar, 7000 Wible Road in Bakersfield from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.