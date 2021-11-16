KCFD responds to structure fire in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is working to put out a fire that started in an abandoned building in Rosamond.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, KCFD responded to a structure fire on 118 20th St. The vacant building is surrounded by brush in the middle of nowhere, officials said.

Video from Cal Fire shows a time lapse of the fire breaking out and officials responding.

KCFD officials said there was a large response due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area and there are a lot of transients in the area.

Water tenders, a vehicle that transports water to a scene, are en route to help put the fire out.