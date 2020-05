OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the Oildale area this afternoon.

The department said firefighters arrived at the area of Hart Street and E. Roberts Lane at around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a fire in the area. When they arrived, firefighters found a grass fire approximately one acre in size.

KCFD said crews were able to knock down the fire by around 1:30 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.