KCFD responds to oil storage tank in Maricopa after nearby business reports explosion-like sounds

Maricopa, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to an incident this morning involving a crude oil storage tank.

The department said at around 8:24 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Barbara Lease near Short Rd and Highway 166 after receiving reports from the Holmes Western Oil Corporation that a nearby business said they heard something that sounded like an explosion on the lease.

Upon arrival, firefighters were escorted to the tank in question by employees of the corporation. The department said the operators had also already isolated the area and posted employees at roadways to block access from any non-emergency personnel, KCFD said.

Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Hazardous Materials team determined after conducting an investigation that there was no longer a threat of fire.

As a precaution, firefighters then applied foam on top of the remaining contents of the tank to ensure safe operations during the removal of the remaining oil inside the tank, the department said. There were no injuries reported to civilians or fire personnel.

“The employees of Holmes Western Oil Corporation provided a great example of how efficient

emergency personnel and industries can work together during an emergency,” the department said.