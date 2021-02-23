KCFD responds to large structure fire on Malaga Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a large structure fire near Highway 58 just before midnight.

The fire happened near the intersection of Malaga Road and Redbank Road at what appeared to be an abandoned building. County firefighters worked for hours to knock the flames down. Eventually, the crews brought in a bulldozer to tear down the remainder of the building.

It is still unclear at this time what caused the fire, but arson investigators were on the scene.