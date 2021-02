BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a large hay fire in west Bakersfield early this morning.

The department said firefighters were sent to the area of Sidding Road west of Enos Lane, where they found a large fire that was burning hay. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading and saved an estimated $2 million in property, according to KCFD.

The department said smoke may continue to be seen in the area throughout the day.