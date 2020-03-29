KCFD respond to elementary school fire in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School early Sunday morning.

According to KCFD, when they first arrived, fire fighters encountered large amounts of fire from the roof and exterior of the school cafeteria.

Firefighters searched for occupants inside the build while trying to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, no occupants were found inside and the aggressive firefighting actions kept the fire from spreading to other portions of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, says KCFD.