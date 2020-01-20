KCFD engineer earns title as “world’s strongest firefighter”

Kern County Fire Department’s Engineer Ben Gallaher was crowned the “world’s strongest firefighter” Saturday.

Engineer Gallaher earned the prestigious title attended at the Arnold Sports Festival in Santa Monica. The competition was hosted by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We got to visit Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house, and we got to take a tour of his office,” said Gallaher. “It was like being treated like a professional athlete, like an honored guest at the competition,” he continued.

Gallaher competed against firefighters from around the world, and acknowledged the event “was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“Working for the fire department, it’s important for us to stay in shape. To be a good example for the communities we serve and the people I work with, it’s important to push physical fitness,” Gallaher continued.

This festival is the largest multi-sport event in the world, according to the Arnold Sports Festival website.