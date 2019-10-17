KCFD awarded $40K grant to purchase rescue equipment

The Kern County Fire Department has been awarded a $40,200 to purchase new equipment used to rescue crash victims.

The department said the grant, which came from the California Office of Traffic Safety, will allow for the purchase of “jaws of life” tools that first responders use to quickly break apart wrecked vehicles when there are victims trapped inside.

“These new ‘eDRAULIC’ tools are lighter and easier to maneuver, allowing us to remove a trapped person more quickly. This directly improves the patient’s chances of survival,” said Fire Chief David Witt. “When every second counts, having reliable equipment becomes a crucial element for our firefighters to provide life saving care.”