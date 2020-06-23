KCAS offering free pet microchips to county residents ahead of July 4 holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is offering free pet microchips to residents living in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The free microchips are available now through July 2. The shelter said the offer is aimed at helping reunite pets with their owners in the event that the animals become lost during the upcoming July 4 holiday.

The free offer is only for residents in unincorporated Kern County. City residents must pay a $15 fee, according to KCAS.

Schedule an appointment for a free microchip online.