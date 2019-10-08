KC Probation Department gets $165K grant to target DUI offenders

The Kern County Probation Department has received a one-year $165,900 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The department said the grant will be used to target high-risk, repeat DUI offenders with suspended or revoked licenses and make sure offenders are following the court-ordered terms of their probation.

In addition, the funding will also be used to develop “Hot Sheets” that identify repeat DUI offenders, partner with court officials to establish probation orders for DUI offenders on probation and provide Standard Field Sobriety Test training to officers.

“This DUI Offender Grant gives us the ability to focus on this high-risk group and allows the Probation Department to utilize strategies and activities aimed at reducing re-offense and increasing compliance with probation terms,” said Chief Probation Officer TR Merickel. “Without the resources this grant provides, it would be impossible to provide the level of supervision needed to help keep our community safe from these offenders.”