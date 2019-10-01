Kaiser Permanente hands out $60K in grants to battle food insecurity

Kaiser Permanente has donated more than $60,000 in grants to three organizations this year to help combat food insecurity.

Kern County Public Health Services’ Waste Hunger, Not Food program was one of the recipients. The county works with schools, restaurants and markets to take food that would otherwise be thrown away and redistribute it to families in need.

The second beneficiary is the Mobile Kitchen Classroom, a program of the Buena Vista Edible School Yard. The program gives students nutrition education and teaches them cooking skills.

The last recipient is the Apple Core Project, an organization that works to provide healthy food and resources to children and families in east Bakersfield.

Kaiser Permanente didn’t disclose how much each beneficiary received in grants.