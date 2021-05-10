K-9 released during traffic stop bites person not involved in alleged crime: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sheriff’s K-9 released during a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle bit someone who was detained but determined not to be involved in the alleged crime, officials said.

The person the K-9 bit was treated at a local hospital and released, and an investigation has begun into the actions of the deputies and K-9 involved, according to sheriff’s officials. The K-9 has been removed from patrol work and the dog’s handler reassigned to other duties until he and the dog are recertified in all areas of training.

The incident happened about 4:46 p.m. Sunday when deputies and the K-9 unit were dispatched to a high-risk traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle on Wright Avenue near Tallman Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. One K-9 was in the back of a patrol car in a secure kennel.

Deputies were detaining multiple people when another deputy arrived on scene and opened a patrol vehicle door to take cover. He accidentally released the dog, unbeknownst to its handler, the sheriff’s office said. The handler didn’t have enough time to call off the dog between the time it was released and when it bit the detained person, officials said.

