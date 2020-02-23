Juvenile arrested for shooting relative in Wofford Heights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET)– A juvenile is behind bars after shooting a family member after an argument in Wofford Heights, Saturday night.

According to Lieutenant Ollague from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Anchorage Ave. at 10:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Ollague says the victim and the suspect, 17, are related. Prior to the shooting, he says both were involved in an argument, and after, the suspect shot the victim and ran away.

The victim was transported to Kern Medical and is now in stable condition.

Investigation revealed the juvenile was at a friend’s house, located nearby the scene of the shooting. Deputies, along with their K-9, surrounded the friend’s house and captured the suspect.

The handgun has yet to be found.

The 17-year-old is now booked into the Juvenile Hall for attempted murder.