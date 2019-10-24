Juvenile arrested after robbing 7-Eleven

A 16 year old was arrested for robbing a 7-Eleven in East Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 7-Eleven at 2636 River Boulevard for armed robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were told that the suspect brandished a handgun and fled with cash and cigarettes.

Shortly after the robbery a Bakersfield Police Officer pulled over a vehicle believed to be in connection with the robbery and located the weapon, stolen money and cigarettes inside the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and arrested the 16 year old.

Anyone with additional information should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.