Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and accomplishments discussed by 17 News’ Eytan Wallace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington D.C. with her family by her side. She was 87.

17 News’ Eytan Wallace discusses her life and accomplishments as the second woman appointed to the highest court in the U.S. Among those to tweet out their condolence were Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served the Supreme Court—and the country—faithfully for 27 years. My prayers go out to her family during this time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 19, 2020

Congressman T.J. Cox said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and icon who changed the course of history for the better. We all owe debt of gratitude to Justice Ginsburg and have a responsibility to uphold her standard of excellence and courage in everything we do.”

Senator Shannon Grove also expressed condolences.

My deepest sympathies are with those who loved, knew, and looked up to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



This August marked 27 years of service to our country as a Supreme Court Justice and we mourn her loss, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans. pic.twitter.com/g95wv2ImCJ — Senator Shannon Grove (@ShannonGroveCA) September 19, 2020

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta gave the following statement:

“We have lost a giant in the Supreme Court. Let us pray her replacement will have her values of compassion, equality and justice for all, especially in the fields of racial and economic justice and the human rights of all, especially women.”