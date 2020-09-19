Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and accomplishments discussed by 17 News’ Eytan Wallace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington D.C. with her family by her side. She was 87.
17 News’ Eytan Wallace discusses her life and accomplishments as the second woman appointed to the highest court in the U.S. Among those to tweet out their condolence were Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
Congressman T.J. Cox said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and icon who changed the course of history for the better. We all owe debt of gratitude to Justice Ginsburg and have a responsibility to uphold her standard of excellence and courage in everything we do.”
Senator Shannon Grove also expressed condolences.
Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta gave the following statement:
“We have lost a giant in the Supreme Court. Let us pray her replacement will have her values of compassion, equality and justice for all, especially in the fields of racial and economic justice and the human rights of all, especially women.”