Jury deliberations stretch into Monday in Leslie Chance’s murder trial

There was no verdict in the murder trial of Leslie Chance, the woman accused of killing her husband in 2013.

It has been seven years since 17 News began to follow the case.

Chance, 52, was charged with first-degree murder and accused of killing her husband for financial gain.

Prosecutors argue she killed him out of jealously after Chance found naked photographs of a woman her husband previously dated.

For weeks, those close to the couple sat in the courtroom to show support, while Chance remains at the center of an alleged love triangle that led to Todd Chance’s death.

Prosecutors say Chance strategically planned her husband’s murder.

They said she learned tips on how to cover murder tracks at a CSI Exhibit in Las Vegas, two months before Todd Chance’s murder.

The defense says Chance was home at the time of her husband’s death, but prosecutors say the murder weapon used to kill Todd was missing when they questioned Chance on Aug. 25, 2013.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Chance walking back to her home the morning Todd was killed, his body found in an almond orchard.

All three of Chance’s daughters testified it wasn’t her in the videos.

Chance faces first degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

If she’s found guilty, she faces life in prison.

Jurors will continue their deliberations on Monday.