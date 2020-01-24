Jury deliberations continue in Leslie Chance murder trial

The Leslie Chance murder trial is in the hands of the jury who continue deliberations to determine if the former school principal is guilty of killing her husband.

A verdict could come at any time, or it could take days until jurors decide if the 52-year-old is guilty of murdering Todd Chance.

A 17 News crew waited outside the courtroom Thursday as jurors scoured the evidence.

Deliberations began Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Chance planned and then carried out the murder of her husband after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

Chance’s attorney says the evidence is flimsy and argues the prosecution case is built entirely on unreliable, circumstantial evidence.

Reports from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office say Todd Chance was shot twice in the chest in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road in 2013.

Deliberations will resume Friday at 9 a.m.