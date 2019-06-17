Juneteenth, celebrates the end of slavery

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a big day to celebrate a major milestone in American History.

The community came together to celebrate ‘Juneteenth’ at Martin Luther King, Jr. park on Saturday.

Juneteenth is an annual event that praises the end of slavery in the United States.

Several locals kicked off the festivities by enjoying great food and a presentation by the Buffalo Soldiers.

The event was hosted by the African American Network of Kern County.

Event organizers say the festival was just one way to help the community better understand the history behind Juneteenth.

