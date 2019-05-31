Judge rules new law unconstitutional in denying motion to dismiss murder conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Superior Court judge ruled a state law that took effect this year is unconstitutional in denying a motion this week to dismiss the murder conviction of a woman who was 17 when she participated in a burglary in which an elderly woman died.

The ruling Wednesday by Judge John S. Somers in the case of Angelique Nash marks the second time a Kern judge has found SB 1437 unconstitutional since it became law Jan. 1.

The law changed the felony murder rule. Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony such as robbery or burglary that resulted in the death of another person.

Now, the law requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they could only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or other serious offenses.

The law is retroactive, and there are hundreds of cases returning to Kern County because those convicted under the rule are filing petitions to have their murder convictions dismissed.

But two Kern judges, as well as judges in other counties including San Bernardino, Santa Clarita and Yolo, have found the law unconstitutional because it effectively changes Proposition 7, which was adopted by voters during a statewide general election in 1978. Prop 7 increased the prison terms for first- and second-degree murder, plus established the felony murder rule.

Kern County District Attorney’s spokesman Joseph Kinzel said Friday the judges ruling on the constitutionality of SB 1437 have found that for it to change the felony murder rule, the legislature must take it to the voters and let them decide.

Kinzel said some judges are holding off on making rules regarding the petitions until they receive input from the California Supreme Court or appellate courts.

As of Friday, Kinzel said, about 50 people convicted or murder have submitted petitions for those convictions to be thrown out under the law.

Regarding Wednesday’s hearing, Nash, now 26, is serving 25 years to life in connection with a 2010 burglary that resulted in the death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session.

Nash served as a lookout while her sister, Katila Nash, and David Deshawn Moses entered Session’s home in the 1500 block of Camino Sierra thinking it was empty. Upon finding Session home, Moses hit her and he and the Nashes fled.

Session, left bleeding on the floor, died from the assault.

The Nashes and Moses were juveniles at the time but tried as adults and convicted of murder. They’re each serving 25 years to life in state prison.

Moses was the only defendant to hit Session, but all three were charged with first-degree murder because the prosecution contended Session died as a result of their intent to commit a burglary.

Earlier this year, Judge Michael G. Bush found SB 1437 unconstitutional in denying a motion to dismiss brought by Nathan Banks, convicted in 2006 of murder and other charges stemming from a robbery in which two men were shot, one fatally.