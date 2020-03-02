‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons as Sheindlin moves on to a new project

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2006, file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show “Judge Judy” at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(NBC) — “Judge Judy” will end after its blockbuster run after 25 seasons, host Judy Sheindlin announced.

Sheindlin, who nets $47 million a year, is set to announce on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that the 2020-2021 season of her show will be its last.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” Sheindlin told DeGeneres, according to Variety. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

Sheindlin said despite her record-breaking show ending, she isn’t ready to retire. She told DeGeneres that she has a new show in the work called “Judy Justice.” Sheindlin gave few details about the new show, and wouldn’t say where “Judy Justice” would play.

The enormously popular and Emmy-winning “Judge Judy” began in 1996 and is credited with bringing back the courtroom genre. Sheindlin, known for her dry wit and lack of patience, became one of TV’s highest paid stars for presiding over her small-claims courtroom, and was virtually unrivaled in her success as a host.

In 2017, Sheindlin sold the library of the show’s thousands of episodes for a reported $95 million, but the sale was muddled in courtroom drama of its own.

“Judge Judy” topped syndication ratings in 2019 for the 10th straight year, often averaging over 9 million viewers a day.

“The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying ‘Judge Judy,’ and ‘Judy Justice’will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?” Sheindlin told DeGeneres