Judge issues ruling on cannabis Measure D ballot language

A judge ruled Thursday on the language of a medicinal marijuana initiative set to appear on the ballot this primary election day.

Measure D, one of two medicinal cannabis measures that qualified for the March ballot, seeks to legalize the sale of medicinal cannabis across the County.

Measure E is backed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Measure D is backed by the Central Valley Cannabis Association, also known as CVCA.

Proponents of the county-backed Measure E hope to allow new dispensaries to open. However, CVCA’s Measure D seeks to allow dispensaries that were open before 2018.

Furthermore, the county-backed measure will implement a 3.5 percent tax, and dispensaries would be required to operate only in industrial zones. CVCA’s measure D would not limit dispensaries to industrial zones.

When voters head to the ballot box in just over two months, they will have the opportunity to read a written pro and a con argument for each measure.

The pro argument, written by CVCA leaders, was challenged in a court Thursday by lawyers representing the county. They argued measure D’s pro argument included false and misleading statements, including a sentence attacking third district Supervisor Mike Maggard.

“As one supervisor said, ‘the county ban on medicinal cannabis was just an excuse to wipe the slate clean and give exclusive access’ to special interests,” read the sentence.

The county attorneys argued the quote was taken out of context, and judge Eric Bradshaw agreed, ordering CVCA to take out any reference to a supervisor in their ballot pro argument.

Furthermore, the pro argument stated Measure D will “provide local tax revenue of 3.76% specifically for law enforcement, drug treatment, and K-12 schools.”

Attorneys with the county said Measure D will not generate revenue for K-12 education; Judge Bradshaw agreed, ordering the portion about K-12 schools to be deleted.

“After I left the courthouse, I felt very disappointed although not surprised,” said Cecilia Latu, president of the Central Valley Cannabis Association. “I felt it was unfair but not unexpected. I definitely feel it will confuse voters. We want measure d to pass, because it will create jobs and generate revenue Kern county needs so badly.”

County attorneys also argued the language stating Measure D will “eliminate public nuisance,” was inaccurate, and should therefore be deleted, but Judge Bradshaw did not require the wording to be changed or deleted.

Thursday marks 61 days until Primary Election Day — March 3, 2020.