Judge issues injunction against CDCR for not accommodating pregnant employees

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles judge has issued an injunction against the CDCR in favor of six female officers suing the system for not providing pregnancy accommodations.

LA County Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle issued a preliminary injunction today against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation preventing them from denying reasonable pregnancy accommodations to its employees.

The injunction was on behalf of six female officers, one of which is from Kern County, who are part of a state class-action lawsuit against the CDCR for violating state accomodation requirements. Peter Law Group in Manhattan Beach is representing the officers.

Racquel Chanelo, 38, works at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, according to court documents.

In the injunction, Berle directed the CDCR to provide the officers light-duty positions as part of the temporary injunction. The court will decide at a later time if the injunction should be extended to all the officers in the lawsuit, estimated at around 500 people.

“We feel this is a very positive development,” said Attorney Arnold Peter. “We hope (the injunction) can be extended to the entire class. We want to prevent this terrible policy from being enforced throughout the state.”

The statewide lawsuit came on the heels of Tehachapi resident Sarah Coogle’s successful lawsuit against the CDCR earlier this year.. Coogle, who worked at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, earned $1.7 million in Kern County Superior Court this August after suing the CDCR last year.

Coogle said she was denied a light-duty position by prison officials during her pregnancy in 2016 and 2017. While responding to an inmate fight at the prison in February 2017, she had an injury that led to the death of her unborn child.