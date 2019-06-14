Judge denies convicted murderer’s request to overturn conviction

A judge denied a request Thursday from Joseph Haskell Maine to overturn his murder conviction.

Just after midnight on Jan. 17th, 2014, Maine got behind the wheel despite having a blood alcohol content double the legal limit, according to police. Traveling at 70 miles per hour, he ran through a red light at the South Bakersfield intersection of Monitor St. and Fairview Rd., where he crashed into a car carrying pregnant woman Vanessa Carrillo. She and her unborn baby were killed on impact.

In 2015, a jury found Maine guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving without a license. He was sentenced 15 years to life in prison.

But new this year, California Senate Bill 1437 became law. The legislation requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder.

Maine’s defense team argued he did not have intent to kill the night he killed Carrillo; his attorney asked a judge to overturn the second degree murder conviction, but Judge Michael E. Dellostritto denied that request Thursday.

Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said Maine’s argument to overturn the conviction was illogical, noting Maine had been convicted of drunken driving once before.

“He had a previous conviction of reckless driving with alcohol,” Kinzel said. “We have laws on the books that specifically create liability for people with repeated convictions for dui to hold them accountable for murder when they continue to cause the deaths of innocent people…In Kern County we’re not going to permit people convicted of murder to be released from prison,” he added.

“There are about 50 similar petitions from convicted murders who are hoping to have their murder convictions vacated,” Kinzel said.

KGET reached out to Maine’s defense team, but they declined to comment. If Maine wishes, he could take his case to an appellate court.