Police are looking for burglars who broke into JoJo Siwa’s home in Tarzana early Monday morning.

According to TMZ, officers responded to the entertainer’s home around 2:40 a.m. after getting a call from her alarm company. By the time they arrived, the suspects were gone.

Siwa, 19, shared the security footage on social media, which she called an “armed robbery.”

Entertainment Tonight reports Siwa was away on a cruise at the time of the burglary and no one else was home.

“I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me,” Siwa posted. “Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen.”

It was not immediately known what was stolen.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles Police found an open door at the property which is how they believe the burglars entered the home.