John’s Incredible Pizza Co. to reopen next week with new table service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — John’s Incredible Pizza Co. will reopen next week.

The company said its Bakersfield location at 3709 Rosedale Hwy. will reopen on Tuesday, June 16. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

John’s Incredible Pizza is adapting from a buffet to a new all-you-can-eat endless menu table service. Guests order their food using the John’s app and all of the food is brought to their table.

For more information, call 661-859-1111.