Joe Biden pledges to pick a woman to be his running mate

(CNBC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden committed to picking a woman as his running mate during Sunday’s Democratic debate.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said.

When moderators asked whether he was guaranteeing that he will choose a woman to be his vice president, Biden said “yes.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders was less firm on picking a female running mate. When he was asked whether he would name a woman to be his vice president, Sanders said: “In all likelihood, I will.”

