Breaking News
Multiple national, local and sports events have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Click here for a full list.

Joe Biden pledges to pick a woman to be his running mate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(CNBC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden committed to picking a woman as his running mate during Sunday’s Democratic debate. 

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said. 

When moderators asked whether he was guaranteeing that he will choose a woman to be his vice president, Biden said “yes.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders was less firm on picking a female running mate. When he was asked whether he would name a woman to be his vice president, Sanders said: “In all likelihood, I will.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News