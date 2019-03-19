Job Corner 3-19-19

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — A Romanian man is to be extradited from his home country to Britain, where he is a suspect in a 2013 murder case.

Cristian Sabou, who was detained by Romanian and British police and appeared Thursday at an extradition hearing in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, said that, if convicted, he wants to serve his prison sentence in Romania to be close to his children.