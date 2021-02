BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger, who placed second on “The Voice” last year, will perform two songs at New Life Church this morning.

Ranger will be singing “Without You” and “Humble and Kind,” two songs he performed during his time on “The Voice.” The performance will take place in person at 11 a.m. at the southwest campus, located at 4201 Stine Road.

The performance will also be streamed live online on the church website.