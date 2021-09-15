Jim Burke Ford Lincoln honors front-line workers with free meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jim Burke Ford Lincoln is celebrating the hard work and dedication of front-line medical staff in Kern County by treating them to a meal on Thursday, September 16.

Jim Burke Ford Lincoln will deliver 150 lunches from Martins Meats to medical staff at Adventist Health Bakersfield.

“The staff at emergency rooms and hospitals have worked tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy. It’s important that they know how much they’re appreciated… We hope that this donation brings some joy to the frontline medical staff that take risks everyday to protect us,” said George Hay, Vice President of Jim Burke Lincoln.