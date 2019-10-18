Jillian Michaels to be keynote speaker at next year’s Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference

Jillian Michaels has been announced as next year’s keynote speaker at the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference

The Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference has announced its keynote speaker for next year’s event.

Fitness expert and life coach Jillian Michaels will be the keynote speaker, according to conference chair Marelle Williams. The conference will be held on April 23 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Conference Center at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

She is committed to helping people be the best version of themselves and live their happiest and healthiest lives,” Williams said.

Besides the speakers, the event will include vendors and workshops aimed at inspiring women to pursue their dreams, such as higher education or a new career.Tickets are not yet available. For more information, email bakersfieldwomen@gmail.com.