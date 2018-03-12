Jalisco’s Meat Market still closed after complaint investigation

Jalisco’s Meat Market in Southwest Bakersfield is still closed after the facility was found selling food from an unapproved source, and making beef jerky using unapproved methods.

An investigation into a complaint received by health officials led to the closure. In an inspection report dated March 9, county health inspectors detailed how the market was ordered to cease and desist operation for imminent health hazards.

Inspectors also cited that the store’s chicharones, cooked rice and beans, shredded meat, and beef jerky were voluntarily condemned by the owner.

Public health officials want to remind the community that they take complaints seriously and they can be easily reported on the Kern County Safe Dinner app.

Jalisco’s Meat Market scored a 74 percent on its inspection report. Per the Kern County grading system, if a facility received 74 points or less, it is closed.

The store, located at 4700 Panama Lane, scored a 98 percent rating and a 100 percent rating on its two previous inspections.