Inyokern Airport gets $11M federal grant to fund runway renovation

RIDGECREST, Calif. — Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced that Inyokern Airport near Ridgecrest has been awarded an $11 million Airport Improvement Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for runway enhancements.

This grant award includes a $1 million contribution of funds appropriated under the CARES Act, which covers the local match portion that is generally required to secure AIP grants, freeing up funds for the airport to pursue other priorities, McCarthy said.

“As our country continues to meet the challenges of coronavirus, it is excellent news that Inyokern Airport…will receive funds for long-awaited runway improvements,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the money will go toward paying for a renovation of Runway 2-20, which will help strengthen the structural integrity of the runway by removing weakened sections, adding new edge lights and supporting infrastructure, as well as new pavement markings.

McCarthy said the project is essential to Inyokern Airport’s operations, but that last year’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake has threatened its future public use.

“This grant will help bolster this facility, thereby keeping it operational while continuing to ensure the safety of all visitors,” he said.

Scott Seymour, general manager of Inyokern Airport, said the airport is honored to have Congressman McCarthy’s help in obtaining the grant.

“We have worked very hard since last year’s seismic events to make this grant become a reality. This is another step to recovery of the Indian Wells Valley,” he said.