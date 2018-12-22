Investigators searching for evidence in Micah Holsonbake homicide case

A massive law enforcement operation Saturday near Hart Park turned up no new evidence in the Micah Holsonbake homicide investigation.

Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are on scene. They are searching the area on horseback, ATV’s, boats, canines and using drones.

Family members confirmed Thursday to 17 News preliminary DNA testing indicates an arm found in the Kern River in August belonged to Holsonbake.

Holsonbake went missing March 23. A month later, Baylee Despot, 21, was last seen by family. Between the two disappearances, on April 8, James Kulstad was shot and killed.

Law enforcement treated the cases separately until the victims’ mothers realized the three knew each other. The mothers labeled the victims the “Bakersfield 3” and urged detectives to investigate possible connections.

On Aug. 18 a group of young people was playing in the Kern River near Hart Park discovered a bag weighed down with rocks. Inside the bag was a human arm, from the forearm to the hand. Though the bag has been on the bottom of the river, it was moving with the current, so investigators say it could’ve been dropped anywhere upstream.

Thursday’s results came from a private company hired by the Kern County Coroner’s Office that conducts accelerated DNA testing. That testing is considered reliable but it is not as conclusive as court room DNA.

Holsonbake was last seen within the city limits, so his case was investigated by the Bakersfield Police Department, which also is handling the shooting death of Kulstad. Despot was last seen in an unincorporated area of the county, so her case has been investigated by sheriff’s deputies.

Now, with confirmation that Holsonbake is a homicide victim, the cases will be consolidated and the BPD detectives will take the lead.

If you have any information, call BPD Det. Chad Garrett 661-326-3504. You can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness 661-322-4040.