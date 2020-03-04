Inside California Politics: Live preview of Super Tuesday results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Super Tuesday is upon us and primary voters are hitting the polls in 14 states across the country, including delegate-rich California.

Check back at 7:10 p.m. as we preview the polls closing in California. The live show will appear above.

We will take a live look at primary results, analysis from a diverse political roundtable and perspective from political reporters across Nexstar Nation. 

A new poll conducted by Nexstar Media California TV Stations/Emerson College showed Senator Bernie Sanders favored to win with a double-digit lead in California. 

The poll indicated the second-time presidential candidate may be about to reinforce his status as the 2020 race’s Democratic frontrunner. 

Of those who were polled, 37.8% of voters showed support for Sanders, 21% were for former Vice President Joe Biden, 16.1% for Senator Elizabeth Warren and 10.8% for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

