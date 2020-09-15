Inside, bad. Outside, bad. 2020’s wildfires have Covid-battered Californians confused about what’s safest

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KGET) — State and county health officials trying to fight the Covid-19 pandemic have been urging people to avoid indoor gatherings. They’ve limited restaurants to outdoor table service and encouraged people locked out of their gyms health clubs to walk or jog outside instead.

Well, hold everything — everybody back inside.

The wildfires across the state have air quality gauges spinning into danger zones not seen before — and the particulate matter from that smoke is extremely dangerous.

Welcome to the latest health crisis of the year 2020.

One group of health officials wants Californians to avoid congregating indoors. Another group of health officials wants Californians to avoid venturing outside under any circumstances. Talk about colliding health challenges.

That second imperative is connected to the wildfire crisis that has blackened 3.2 million acres of the state this far — and we are only halfway through the fire season. The previous record? Just under 2 million acres.

“This has certainly been an unprecedented, historic wildfire season in 2020,” said Jon Klassen, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s director of air quality science and planning.

The unprecedented levels of smoke in the air isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s a danger too.

“Stay inside,” said Jaime Holt of the SJVAPCD. “If you have the ability to stay inside, stay inside. We understand people are kind of sick and tired of being inside for the last six months due to covid, but right now it is very important that you continue to be inside.

“Particulate matter that is associated with smoke can get into your bloodstream and it can aggravate cardiovascular disease, it can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke, (and) some types of dementia. So it is a serious situation and the best way folks can protect themselves right now is by staying indoors.”

Holt’s advice: Change your home’s HVAC filter every three or four weeks rather than quarterly. Get an additional air filter for inside your home — commercially available if you can afford it, or homemade — using a fan, a cardboard box, tissue and tape. Google it.

Don’t even go outside to jog. Exercise indoors.

And know that that cloth or paper mask you’ve been using to stay Covid-free when you go to the store is not enough to filter out the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke — use an N-95 instead.

“Cloth masks and little paper masks surgical masks that we’re all using for Covid — those will not protect you,” Holt said.

Of the 20 worst recorded wildfires in California history, five have taken place this year — and we’ve got two more months till the end of what’s considered fire season.

As bad as Kern County’s air quality is — solid 4’s across the board, signifying extreme conditions – it could be worse. Air pollution control officials say Fresno, Clovis and Madera, are closer to the Creek fFre and getting solid 5’s – which is the worst rank possible.

2020 is the year that just keeps on giving. Close the windows and buckle up.