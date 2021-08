BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate visitation at all Kern County detention facilities will be suspended on Saturday for scheduled system maintenance.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the facilities will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The normal visiting schedule at the Lerdo facilities will resume in the evening. The Justice Facility and Pre-Trial Facility will be open from 5-7 p.m.

The normal visiting schedule at the Central Receiving Facility will resume on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.